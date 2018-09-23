Where are X Factor 2018 Judges’ Houses? The guest stars and gorgeous locations

Everything you need to know about where the judges are heading this year – and who will be joining them

The X Factor judges will be jetting off around the globe later this year for Judges’ Houses.

The annual field trip will see the four judges – Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson – take the six chosen acts in their categories to glamorous and exotic locations around the world to be whittled down ahead of the live shows.

This year, the Six Chair Challenge will see one act for each judge given a ‘Golden X’ – a guaranteed place at Judges’ Houses similar to the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent.

Here’s everything else we know so far about Judges’ Houses this year – from the guest stars to the irresistibly Instagrammable locations:

Simon Cowell

Category: TBC. Simon had the Groups last series as his category.

Location: Last year, Simon went to Nice in France for his Judges’ Houses. Will he head further afield or stick to Europe this year? We’re going to have to wait and see…

Guest judge: TBC. Cheryl joined Simon in France for 2017, however she’s probably a bit too busy this year thanks to her judging role on The Greatest Dancer.

Previous guests to join Simon have also included Mel B and Emma Bunton, Sinitta and new judge Louis Tomlinson.

Robbie Williams

Category: TBC

Location: Robbie’s own house is in Kensington, but we don’t think the acts from his category will be headed there. So far, nothing has been revealed about Robbie’s destination for Judges’ Houses, but when it is we will report it here.

Guest judge: In the past, Robbie has often been the guest judge himself. Maybe he’ll enlist some of the Take That boys to join him, and bring Gary Barlow temporarily back to The X Factor? We can but dream.

Ayda Field

Category: TBC

Location: Actress Ayda is a Los Angeles native, so it would make sense for her Judges’ Houses location to be in the US. Although right now that’s just speculation – we’re still awaiting final details of her glamorous destination…

Guest judge: Her husband Robbie is going to be a bit busy choosing acts at his own Judges’ Houses. However, as a Loose Woman regular, we could be cheeky and suggest fellow panelist and X Factor alumni Stacey Solomon? Or maybe Janet Street Porter?

Louis Tomlinson

Category: TBC

Location: Doncaster? If Ayda ends up in LA, it seems only fair that Louis heads back to the South Yorkshire town he grew up in, too.

Guest judge: Could one of the One Direction boys team up with Louis Tomlinson for Judges’ Houses? It’s certainly a possibility, and one which surely Simon Cowell would be incredibly keen to make happen. Either way, we’ll confirm all the names and locations as soon as we have them.

