The Little Drummer Girl: new images go behind the scenes on BBC’s latest John le Carré drama

Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard star in a thrilling new le Carré adaptation from the makers of The Night Manager

Fans of The Night Manager will be pleased to learn that their John le Carré itch will be scratched later this year with a six-part BBC1 adaptation of The Little Drummer Girl, based on his 1983 novel, set in the 1970s.

It stars Alexander Skarsgard as Israeli intelligence officer Becker who has a holiday fling with an actress called Charlie (Florence Pugh) while on holiday in Greece — a meeting that sees Charlie quickly entangled in a spy plot orchestrated by Spymaster Kurtz (Michael Shannon).

Other stars in the drama include Charles Dance and Max Irons.

Director Park Chan-wook says: “At the core of this story is an extremely painful, but thrilling, romance. I’m excited at the prospect of seeing how the drumbeats of Florence Pugh, the most energetic young female actor I have seen recently, will resonate with the audience.”