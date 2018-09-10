Strangers on ITV: Everything you need to know about the new drama starring John Simm

The ambitious thriller sees the Doctor Who and Life on Mars actor star as a man trying to unravel the mystery of his wife's death in China

ITV’s ambitious new drama Strangers looks set to take us on quite a journey – specifically to Hong Kong, and into a web of conspiracy. There will be plenty of twists and turns.

Advertisement

Starring Doctor Who and Life on Mars actor John Simm as Jonah Mulray, Strangers comes from the production company founded by The Missing creators Harry and Jack Williams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the eight-part thriller:

When is Strangers on TV?

Strangers will begin on Monday 10th September at 9pm on ITV and air for eight episodes.

The series was filmed on location in Asia in the autumn of 2017, with addition filing taking place in London earlier this year.

What is Strangers about?

Strangers see John Simm star as Professor Jonah Mulray, whose world comes crashing down when his wife is killed in a car crash in Hong Kong. Though his wife lived and worked there for six months, Jonah’s fear of flying as stopped him from ever visiting.

Now forced to abandoned his sheltered life, he must venture across the world to identify her body. However once he arrives he finds out a shocking truth and is drawn deeper in a web of conspiracy in a foreign and unfamiliar place.

Jonah’s search for the truth about his wife’s death will form the spine of the eight-part series, written by new screenwriting duo Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood.

Is there a trailer for Strangers?

Yes, ITV released a brief look at the new series as part of its promotion for its upcoming series in 2018. Check it out below.

Who will star in Strangers?

British television star John Simm will play Jonah, with Dervla Kirwan playing his wife.

Emilia Fox will play Sally, a British consulate who is trying to assist in the unravelling of the mystery.

Alongside them in the cast is Anthony Wong, Tim McInnerny, Anthony Hayes, Raquel Cassidy, Katie Leung.

Advertisement

Strangers will air on ITV in autumn 2018