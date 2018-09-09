Joe Sugg invited all the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities to his house to watch first show of the series

The YouTube was celebrating his birthday on the same day as the Strictly launch show – and held a massive party for his new Strictly friends, including partner Dianne Buswell

YouTube star Joe Sugg‘s birthday fell on the same day as the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show. How did he celebrate? With a massive Strictly viewing party of course.

Advertisement

The Strictly celebrity invited his fellow Strictly contestants and pro dancers over to his house to watch the show for his 27th birthday.

Because the first episode is pre-recorded, this is the only chance the Strictly celebrities will have to chill out and watch themselves in action.

Joe clearly was only too happy to share his birthday with his new Strictly friends – and make use of his massive projector screen…

Newsreader Kate Silverton joined the party, posting a picture of the birthday boy just as the show was getting underway.

Joe’s new partner Dianne Buswell was also there to celebrate the start of what is set to be an intense few weeks of training before the first live show.

After the episode had finished, fellow YouTube star Oli White posted a video of Joe dancing his way over to his birthday cake. Looks like the boy has been working on his moves already…

While fellow celeb Katie Piper shared a picture of her “partying with the pros” at Joe’s house. Wonder whether she was able to pick up any extra tips?

P A R T Y @Joe_Sugg birthday celebrations and @bbcstrictly day 1!!! 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 partying with the pros tonight @diannebuswell @mr_njonesofficial @aj11ace and my fellow contestants @katesilverton and Graham pic.twitter.com/xREDH59Wlh — Katie Piper (@KatiePiper_) September 8, 2018

Unfortunately, now the party’s over and the hard work begins. The first Strictly live show is only two weeks away, set to air on Saturday 22nd September.

Advertisement

Check out all the reaction to the new Strictly 2018 couples here, and find out more about all the celebrities here.