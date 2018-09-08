Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing introduces brand new ‘Couple’s Choice’ category

Couples will have their pick from three dances to show off their celebrity’s skill set: Contemporary, Street/Commercial and Theatre/Jazz

In a move away from traditional ballroom, Strictly Come Dancing is introducing a brand new dance category for its 2018 series: the “Couple’s Choice”.

The Couple’s Choice marks the first new dance to be added to the show for nine years since the Charleston joined the mix, and will allow the pairs approaching it to choose from one of three new styles that they reckon will best show off their celebrity’s moves.

With more couples and a longer run, producers felt that the show needed some fresh styles on the dance floor.

The three new dance styles are:

  • Contemporary – takes inspiration from ballet, lyrical and modern dance
  • Street/Commercial – covers all styles of urban dance as well as allowing couples to go in a more pop, commercial direction
  • Theatre/Jazz – very much the style of musical theatre, includes elements of tap, soft shoe, burlesque and jazz

Only nine dances have been part of Strictly since the very first series in 2004 – The Waltz, Cha Cha Cha, Quickstep, Rumba, Tango, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble and Samba.

Dances such as the Salsa, Charleston and Argentine Tango were added in later years.

Strictly will reveal its new couples on Saturday 8th September at 7.35pm on BBC1.

