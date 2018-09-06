Louis Theroux documentary archive heading to BBC iPlayer

The BBC is set to add seventy archive Louis Theroux and Stacey Dooley documentaries for fans to binge on

Louis Theroux fans looking to enjoy some Weird Weekends (or weird weekdays or evenings) are in luck, with the news that almost the entirety of the filmmaker’s BBC back catalogue will be available on iPlayer from Thursday 6th September.

Advertisement

As well as Theroux’s seminal Weird Weekends series – originally shown on BBC2 between 1998 and 2000 – other documentaries on offer cover topics as diverse as the infamous homophobic Phelps family from Kansas who picket the funerals of dead soldiers killed in Iraq, and the Louis Theroux: Dark States strand, in which he visits three American cities and examines a different devastating human crisis in each: heroin addiction, sex trafficking and murder.

Rounding off an archive of 70 documentaries will be the films of BBC3 investigative reporter Stacey Dooley, who fronts such documentaries as Stacey on the Frontline: Girls, Guns and ISIS, which follows women fighting ISIS in Iraq, and the follow-up Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with Isis.

Dooley was recently announced as a contestant in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Earlier this year she was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Advertisement

Two new documentaries, Stacey Dooley Investigates: Shot By My Neighbour and Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with Armageddon, are due out on BBC3 this September.