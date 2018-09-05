Piers Morgan reignites Beckham row after criticising the family’s Vogue cover

The Good Morning Britain presenter branded the Beckham family "cringe" following their British Vogue cover

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has branded the Beckham family “cringe” following their British Vogue cover.

Morgan, who has repeatedly criticised the former England footballer and his family, posted an image of the cover, featuring Victoria Beckham and the Beckham children, on Twitter, with the caption: “God the Beckhams are so…. cringe.”

The post also featured another image of the whole family from the magazine, which shows the children aiming water guns at each other and their parents David and Victoria looking on.

God the Beckhams are so…. cringe. pic.twitter.com/6JgoNwFMgn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 4, 2018

The controversial Good Morning Britain host has been known to hit out at the famous family in the past, branding ex-England captain David “grasping” last year after leaked emails revealed his angry reaction at being passed over for a knighthood.

Forget grasping Beckham.

Knighthoods should go to men like George 'Johnny' Johnson, last surviving Dambuster. https://t.co/8JglPPE5OR pic.twitter.com/XfMemAN1Zc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2017

Morgan also recently got into a spat with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid over David Beckham’s alleged speeding, which the former footballer is contesting, according to The Mirror.

“Goldenballs you won’t get a knighthood by circumnavigating a law,” Morgan said. “Take your medicine sunshine. That’s how it works for most people.”

Reid, however, pointed out that Beckham was exercising his legal right, as her and Morgan’s on-air argument became increasingly “tetchy”.