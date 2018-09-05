Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Piers Morgan reignites Beckham row after criticising the family’s Vogue cover

Piers Morgan reignites Beckham row after criticising the family’s Vogue cover

The Good Morning Britain presenter branded the Beckham family "cringe" following their British Vogue cover

Piers Morgan and David and Victoria Beckham (Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has branded the Beckham family “cringe” following their British Vogue cover.

Advertisement

Morgan, who has repeatedly criticised the former England footballer and his family, posted an image of the cover, featuring Victoria Beckham and the Beckham children, on Twitter, with the caption: “God the Beckhams are so…. cringe.”

The post also featured another image of the whole family from the magazine, which shows the children aiming water guns at each other and their parents David and Victoria looking on.

The controversial Good Morning Britain host has been known to hit out at the famous family in the past, branding ex-England captain David “grasping” last year after leaked emails revealed his angry reaction at being passed over for a knighthood.

Morgan also recently got into a spat with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid over David Beckham’s alleged speeding, which the former footballer is contesting, according to The Mirror.

“Goldenballs you won’t get a knighthood by circumnavigating a law,” Morgan said. “Take your medicine sunshine. That’s how it works for most people.”

Advertisement

Reid, however, pointed out that Beckham was exercising his legal right, as her and Morgan’s on-air argument became increasingly “tetchy”.

Tags

All about Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan and David and Victoria Beckham (Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Donald Trump Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan to take on “good friend” Donald Trump in interview for ITV

Piers Morgan, GMB (ITV, EH)

Piers Morgan calls out “hypocritical” feminists

105637

Susanna Reid forced to intervene as Piers Morgan gives an animal trophy hunter both barrels on Good Morning Britain

Screengrab from ITV interview https://youtu.be/o_AbrEUMOqY (version without ITV watermark sent by email, TL)

Trump kind of, sort of, almost apologises for Britain First tweets in Piers Morgan interview

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more