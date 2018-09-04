Michael Palin reveals first trailer for North Korea travel series: “This will be the most revealing journey of my life”

The new trailer shows Palin exploring the secretive state, travelling over 1,300 miles through the country

Michael Palin explains how he was granted an “historic opportunity” to explore North Korea in the first trailer for his major new travel series.

The video shows Palin as he travels more than 1,300 miles in an effort to go “beyond the politics” and discover more about the secretive nation.

The two-part series, Michael Palin in North Korea, will air on Channel 5 later this autumn.

“This will be the most revealing journey of my life,” the presenter and Monty Python star says of the new series.

Beginning with archive footage of military parades, the action quickly shifts to locations and encounters recorded during Palin’s journey through the country.

When the series was first announced, Palin said travelling to North Korea was “an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

“For somewhere that is so often in the forefront of the news, it remains a complete mystery to most of us. That we were able to travel across the country and get some sense of everyday life of was enormously exciting.

“The visit was an eye-opener for me, and I’m sure it will be the same for others. In all my travels around the world I have never had the same sense of fascination and revelation as on this journey to North Korea.”

Palin is currently appearing in ITV’s new period drama Vanity Fair.