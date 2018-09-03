Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
The Chase’s Anne Hegerty reacts to show’s highest ever win: “One’s always disappointed to lose”

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty reacts to show’s highest ever win: “One’s always disappointed to lose”

Exclusive: The Governess gives RadioTimes.com her reaction to losing The Chase a record-breaking £100,000 in prize money

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Chaser, Anne ÒThe GovernessÓ Hegerty © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

There are few quiz-masters as feared as The Chase’s notorious Chasers. But on Monday Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty was left stunned as contestants took home a combined £100,000 – the highest amount ever won on the show.

Advertisement

The money was won by four players – Diane, Luca, Tim and Gayna – who each survived their individual rounds to make it the final chase, where they bagged a £25,000 share after beating Hegerty.

No easy feat, considering that the 60 year-old has competed on quiz shows from Mastermind to Brain of Britain.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Chaser explained that “any time you’re up against a full house, you’re always at a disadvantage – they have a four-step head start and there are four of them to help on the pushbacks, especially when it’s quite a diverse team.”

In the final round, the team had 21 steps on the board. There were nine opportunities to push back, of which the team executed four. The time ran out with Hegerty at 14 steps. During the game Gayna, who played last, opted to take the higher offer of £86,000, while the others stuck at their ‘Cash Builder’ amounts of £7,000, £3,000 and £4,000 respectively.

Did she feel like they deserved to win? And how does it feel to have lost The Chase so much prize money?

“21 steps is a great target,” she says, “and they did well to push me back four times… One’s always disappointed to lose, but we love to test ourselves against high targets, and it does make for great TV!”

And what of the other Chasers, who range from The Beast to The Barrister – did they have any hard words for a beaten colleague?

“Chasers hunt as a pack, as my colleague The Beast likes to say.  We’re always super-supportive of each other, and we never give each other a hard time over a loss.  They were probably just glad they weren’t facing that target!”

Even so, we can’t see the Chasers suddenly becoming any easier to beat…

Advertisement

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV

Tags

All about The Chase

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Chaser, Anne ÒThe GovernessÓ Hegerty © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Chase Anne Hegerty ITV

The Chase star Anne Hegerty teases “corker” of an episode as ITV quiz show returns

XT2A3036.raf

Out this month The best movies and TV shows on Amazon this September

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

Bradley Walsh Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty weighs in on those rumours about Bradley Walsh joining Doctor Who

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more