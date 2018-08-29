Everything you need to know about the third series of the reality show that casts away well-known faces to a desert island

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls is back for a third series, with ten famous faces put through their paces on a remote tropical island.

Advertisement

But who’s taking part? And when is the new series coming to Channel 4? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls back on TV?

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will return to Channel 4 on Sunday 9th September at 9pm.

There are ten celebrities being dumped on a remote island and left to fend for themselves, all in the name of our entertainment. They are:

Former EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp

The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts

Montana Brown , Love Island 2017 contestant

, Love Island 2017 contestant James Cracknell , Olympic rower

, Olympic rower Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks

Jo Wood , former wife of Ronnie Wood

, former wife of Ronnie Wood Roxanne Pallett , actress and current Celebrity Big Brother contestant

, actress and current Celebrity Big Brother contestant Journalist and transgender activist Paris Lees

TV doctor Dr Saleyha Ahsan

Advertisement

Where is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls filmed?

The Island is filmed in Las Perlas, Panama. Here’s what you need to know about the island – it actually isn’t too remote after all…