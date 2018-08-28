Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss and Matt Lucas pay tribute to Doctor Who production designer Michael Pickwoad

Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss and Matt Lucas pay tribute to Doctor Who production designer Michael Pickwoad

The set creative – who worked on series six through ten of the show and its spin-off Class – has died aged 73

doctor bill tardis

Michael Pickwoad, the former Doctor Who production designer who oversaw the new Tardis for the 11th and 12th Doctors, has passed away aged 73, his publicist has confirmed.

Advertisement

Pickwoad worked on 71 episodes of the BBC sci-fi series, beginning with series six’s A Christmas Carol (starring Matt Smith) and ending with series ten’s Twice Upon A Time (with Peter Capaldi). He also worked on several episodes of the spin-off, Class, which was cancelled after one series in 2016.

Pickwoad began his career as an art director in the 1970s before taking on the role of production designer on films such as the Richard E Grant-led cult classic Withnail and I. He began working with Steven Moffat on the Dawn French sitcom Murder Most Horrid, where Moffat was working as a writer. They then collaborated again on the former Doctor Who showrunner’s sitcom Coupling, and his drama Jekyll.

And Pickwoad’s Whoniverse ties don’t end there – his father, William Mervyn, appeared in a 1966 serial of the original series called The War Machines.

Advertisement

Tributes for the Tardis designer have been pouring in on Twitter from Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss, Matt Lucas and more.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 episode 1 (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Bodyguard

Jed Mercurio: ‘Before Line of Duty’s success, Bodyguard was supposed to be my big thriller’

Percelle Ascott and Sorcha Groundsell, The Innocents (Netflix, EH)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

SuranneJones Vanity Fair

Suranne Jones is a sassy schoolmistress in first look Vanity Fair clip

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

How Marvel could fix their biggest Avengers 4 problem

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more