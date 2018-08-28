Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss and Matt Lucas pay tribute to Doctor Who production designer Michael Pickwoad

The set creative – who worked on series six through ten of the show and its spin-off Class – has died aged 73

Michael Pickwoad, the former Doctor Who production designer who oversaw the new Tardis for the 11th and 12th Doctors, has passed away aged 73, his publicist has confirmed.

Advertisement

Pickwoad worked on 71 episodes of the BBC sci-fi series, beginning with series six’s A Christmas Carol (starring Matt Smith) and ending with series ten’s Twice Upon A Time (with Peter Capaldi). He also worked on several episodes of the spin-off, Class, which was cancelled after one series in 2016.

"I am the designer of Doctor Who, and welcome to my World" I am absolutely devastated to hear that Michael Pickwoad has sadly passed away. What an incredible, talented man. And how lucky were we to have had him bring our show to life, through his wonderful vision & artistry. pic.twitter.com/ua9K4wUa8V — Sean Mossy 🚀🌌🌈 (@SeanMossy) August 27, 2018

Pickwoad began his career as an art director in the 1970s before taking on the role of production designer on films such as the Richard E Grant-led cult classic Withnail and I. He began working with Steven Moffat on the Dawn French sitcom Murder Most Horrid, where Moffat was working as a writer. They then collaborated again on the former Doctor Who showrunner’s sitcom Coupling, and his drama Jekyll.

And Pickwoad’s Whoniverse ties don’t end there – his father, William Mervyn, appeared in a 1966 serial of the original series called The War Machines.

Advertisement

Tributes for the Tardis designer have been pouring in on Twitter from Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss, Matt Lucas and more.

So sorry to hear this. I loved what Michael Pickwoad did with production design in the Doctor's Wife, and enjoyed our conversations so much. Thank you Michael (and I loved learning from him that his father was William Mervyn from All Gas & Gaiters). https://t.co/tkUc6pIvuy — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 27, 2018

Terribly shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of the great Michael Pickwoad. A gentle, hugely talented man with a wonderful eye for the truly bizarre. RIP — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) August 27, 2018

I have just heard about the passing of 'Doctor Who' production designer Michael Pickwoad. He was a kind, humble and brilliant man who made an immense contribution to the show. A huge loss. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) August 28, 2018

Probably my favourite #DoctorWho image I've ever worked on, Peter Capaldi in reverie, shot on Michael Pickwoad's beautiful TARDIS set. What an amazing design. pic.twitter.com/3qkXgO9mz1 — Stuart Manning (@stuart_manning) August 27, 2018

Awfully sad to hear Michael Pickwoad has died. Incredibly talented visionary and a hugely enthusiastic supporter and helper when I was putting together the Doctor Who Encyclopedia — Gary Russell (@twilightstreets) August 27, 2018