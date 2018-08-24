Who is Terry? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Everything you need to know about the former air steward and man behind the moustache

Terry is one of the 12 contestants heading into The Great British Bake Off tent for 2018. And yes, he’s sporting quite the crumb catcher.

But there’s more to Terry than his gloriously-groomed facial furniture (that some might say make him look like a hipster Toby Young). The 56-year-old is a retired air steward, who has a background as a prosthetic technician.

Terry also maintains an allotment and microbrewery, which he says gives him skills in precision, flavour and science.

He says his kitchen is “calm, quiet and cool” and the room where he spends the most time. “If you can’t find me in the house I am in the kitchen,” he says. “It’s my zen place and always has been.” Can he maintain that calm under the eyes of Paul and Prue, though?

To Terry, baking is ultimately about family. He learned how to bake from his grandmother, while his Dad taught him to make bread and pastry aged 10. And it was his daughters who finally convinced him to apply for the show.

“I think everybody will be amazed that I have done it,” he says. “Although lots of people have said over the years you should do it, I think they will be shocked, particularly my mother-in-law, who will also be very pleased that I have done it.”

Terry: Key Facts

Age: 56

From: West Midlands

Job: Retired air steward

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm