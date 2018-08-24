McMafia renewed for a second series on BBC1

The global crime drama is coming back – but will James Norton be returning to play the lead?

International crime thriller McMafia has been renewed for a second series on BBC1.

The first season, starring James Norton as investment-banker-turned-mafioso Alex Godman, was inspired by Misha Glenny’s non-fiction book about the world of organised crime.

The drama followed Godman, the son of Russian exiles, as he was pulled deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld and unable to resist the lure of corruption.

McMafia drew a consolidated average audience of 7.1 million on the BBC and even made an impact on UK legislation: a new law to seize rich foreigners’ assets, if they can’t prove they were earned through legal means, has been dubbed “the McMafia law”.

Creators Hossein Amini and James Watkins said: “We are so thrilled with how McMafia has resonated with audiences across the world and are delighted to be given the opportunity to cast more light on the shady intersections of transnational criminals and their enablers in finance, law, intelligence agencies and even in governments.”

James Norton is expected to return to play the protagonist but casting for the second series has not yet officially been confirmed, and an air date has not been announced.