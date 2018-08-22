Celebrity Big Brother receives over 1,000 complaints after use of N-word

The Channel 5 reality show has been criticised for allowing Rodrigo Alves to remain on the show

Celebrity Big Brother has racked up over 1,000 Ofcom complaints after contestant Rodrigo Alves dropped the N-word in conversation.

Alves, known to many as ‘The Human Ken Doll’, used the offensive term twice in a conversation about his love life, saying he was attracted to “n***** boys”.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom confirmed to RadioTimes.com that it had received 1,077 complaints about the incident so far.

The Channel 5 show cautioned the contestant that he would be evicted if he repeated the word in future.

“Last night I was very excited to be here, and I had quite a lot to drink, and I was intoxicated,” Alves said in the diary room after his final warning. “Today I’m very hungover, and obviously I regret that, using the N-word, that was not necessary at all. It was just excitement.”

Big Brother does not tolerate the use of highly offensive, racially charged language in the House. Rodrigo has received a formal and final warning and if he uses such language again, he will be removed immediately. Rodrigo has apologised for his comments. #CBB pic.twitter.com/NX8scGPUkW — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 17, 2018

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, Ofcom said: “We will assess these complaints against our broadcasting code before deciding whether or not we will be investigating”. The Ofcom code states that “offensive language” may be deemed acceptable if “justified by the context”.

Some fans argued that Alves should be evicted from the house as Emily Parr – a contestant from the show’s non-celebrity series in 2007 – was asked to leave after using the same word in conversation.

Totally disgusted that Rodrigo Alves gets just a formal warning for his use of the n word yet Emily Parr got straight out booting in 2007. Double standards is not cool big brother. Don't want to watch antmore! — Rachel Conroy (@RachelConroy2) August 17, 2018

So Emily Parr fromseries 8 of @bbuk says the N word and gets removed immediately. @RodrigoUHNWs says it and gets a final warning. Can anyone explain to me the difference?! #cbb #cbbuk — Rhian Byron (@Rhilaaa) August 17, 2018

CBB also caused controversy earlier this series with a Donald Trump-inspired ‘build a wall’ task. Viewers said the challenge – which asked contestants to construct a replica of the wall the US president pledged to erect along the US-Mexico border ­– was “insensitive and offensive” and “beyond poor taste”.

Celebrity Big Brother continues 9pm tonight, C5