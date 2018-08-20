From Vanity Fair to War of the Worlds, from Luther to Victoria, from The Little Drummer Girl to Bodyguard – here's what we'll be watching this autumn

After the quiet months of summer, autumn is the season when the TV schedules are suddenly packed with new and much-loved returning dramas to watch – and 2018 is no exception.

From period adaptations to modern thrillers, there are plenty of new series heading our way courtesy of the BBC, ITV, Netflix, Sky and more. But what will you be watching?

Check out our list of the best TV dramas airing in autumn 2018 below.

Vanity Fair – ITV

This slick, funny adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair stars Olivia Cooke as antihero Becky Sharp, the penniless orphan determined to rise in society by any means necessary. Read more

Wanderlust – BBC1

Hollywood actress Toni Collette leads the cast of Wanderlust, described by the BBC as “a searingly insightful and funny exploration of the relationships of a multi-generational family.” Read more

Strangers – ITV

John Simm stars as Professor Jonah Mulray, who receives a devastating phone call: his wife Megan has died in Hong Kong, where she lived and worked for six months of the year. He flies over to identify her remains – but he is “drawn deeper and deeper into a web of conspiracy” as he discovers the truth about his wife’s other life. Read more

A Discovery of Witches – Sky 1

This supernatural romance stars Teresa Palmer as American academic (and witch) Diana Bishop, with British Matthew Goode as geneticist (and vampire) Matthew Clairmont. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness. Read more

Doctor Who – BBC1

Yes, at last! Doctor Who is back this autumn, with Jodie Whittaker at the helm as the Thirteenth Doctor. Read more