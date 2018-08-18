Accessibility Links

Star Wars Resistance: Poe and BB-8 return in trailer for Force Awakens prequel series

Plus, Carrie Fisher's character Princess Leia will return, voiced by another actor

Episode IX may still be over a year away, but Star Wars fans can get their fix of a galaxy far far away with new series Resistance.

With the children’s animated show airing in October this year, Disney has now unveiled the first trailer. And there’s a lot going on.

There’s the introduction of new resistance fighter Kazuda Xiono. Oscar Isaac reprises his role as rebellious flyboy Poe Dameron. Beloved droid BB-8 returns to screens once more. And there’s even a very short appearance from elite stormtrooper Captain Phasma (who’ll be voiced by Gwendoline Christie).

So, what’s the show about? Set before the events of The Force Awakens, Resistance follows the story of young mechanic Kazuda, who Poe assigns to the Colossus, a huge aircraft-refuelling outpost in the galaxy’s outer rim. It’s here he encounters new aliens, a battered droid called Bucket and Poe’s old friend Yeager.

At some point, we can also expect the appearance of General Leia Organa, the character Carrie Fisher portrayed in the live-action Star Wars films before her death in 2016. Leia will be voiced by Rachel Butera, who has previously starred in animations such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Suzie McGrath (Eastenders) will also star as Resistance member Tam Ryvora, while Scott Lawrence (Legion) will voice Yeager.

Excited to see them in the first episode, we are.

Star Wars: Resistance starts October 7 on the Disney Channel

