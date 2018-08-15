Sky Atlantic’s Arctic thriller Fortitude to return for final four-part miniseries

Some familiar faces will by joined by new characters as Simon Donald's unique drama heads for its conclusion

Fans of the kind of mad, mesmerising thriller that can only play out under a moody Arctic sky will be pleased to hear that Fortitude is on its way back.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that the Sky Atlantic thriller set in the eponymous isolated town will return for a third and final four-part miniseries following its two previous ten-part runs.

In the aftermath of the murder of corrupt mayor Erling Munk at the hands of a mob led by Sheriff Dan Anderson, the concluding chapter will open with the arrival of two new police officers from Oslo.

Richard Dormer will return as the, at times, maniacal Sheriff Anderson, alongside Dennis Quaid as trawlerman Michael Lennox, Sienna Guillory and Luke Treadaway as scientists Natalie Yelburton and Vincent Rattrey, plus new cast to be announced at a later date.

Dormer said: “I can’t wait to get back to this place. I love this world. A brilliant cast and crew. Returning to Fortitude always feels like coming home. And my old friend Dan is waiting for me. And he’s just got this big grin on his face.”

The concluding chapter of Fortitude is written once more by Simon Donald, the man who brought us parasitic prehistoric wasps, psychosis-inducing viruses and deranged shamen in the notoriously bloody series.

Sky’s head of drama Anne Mensah said: “We know fans of Fortitude all over the world really love this show and we can’t wait to welcome it back. Simon’s created this four hour special event which is the perfect ending to the most enigmatic, surprising, shocking and emotional series we’ve ever had on Sky Atlantic.”

An average of 1.4 million viewers tuned in to each episode of series two of Fortitude last year, according to Sky, who have also sold the drama to more than 200 broadcasters internationally.

Fortitude series three begins filming later this year.

Fortitude series one and two are available now on Sky Boxsets and via streaming service NOW TV