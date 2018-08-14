First look at Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys in BBC’s Death and Nightingales

Get a glimpse of 1880s Fermanagh in The Fall writer Allan Cubitt's new drama

The BBC has released the first set of images from upcoming drama Death and Nightingales, from The Fall writer Allan Cubitt.

The pics give us our first glimpse of Jamie Dornan, Matthew Rhys and Ann Skelly in the period drama, which has been adapted from Eugene McCabe’s book of the same name.

Taking place in one 24-hour period in 1885 and set in the Irish countryside, the three-part drama for BBC2 sees Beth Winters (Skelly) trying to escape her limited life and protestant stepfather Billy (Rhys) with the charming Liam Ward (Dornan). Check out photos of the three stars below

And the plot sounds pretty ominous, too: “As decades of pain and betrayal finally build to a devastating climax, Death and Nightingales is a powerful and gripping drama that follows a woman struggling to control her own destiny and will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.”

Dornan and Cubitt last worked together on The Fall – in which the actor played serial killer Paul Spector – which aired its third and final series in autumn 2016.

An air date for Death and Nightingales is yet to be announced.