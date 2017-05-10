Prior to this, he’d taken part in an extensive interview with journalist Sacha Gervasi, sharing details of his tumultuous life and career that Gervasi and Dinklage have been trying to get to screen for nearly a decade – and now it seems they’ve finally succeeded with this version, entitled My Dinner with Hervé in an apparent homage to 1981 movie classic My Dinner with Andre.

Hervé Villechaize in 1984

Written and directed by Gervasi and based on a story by him and Sean Macaulay, according to Deadline this new film tells the tale of “the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf” (Villechaize, played by Dinklage) as he forms an unlikely friendship with struggling journalist Danny Tate (Dornan).

Over the course of one wild night, the pair find unexpected common ground that will result in “life-changing consequences” for both as time goes on.

And the project has already attracted some surprise attention, with former James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore querying whether he too will factor into the storyline given his time acting with Villechaize in The Man with the Golden Gun.

Ball’s in your court, Hollywood casting agents…