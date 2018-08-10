Emma Willis reveals sneak peek inside Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of launch show

The CBB host has shared a tantalising glimpse of the new decor...

Emma Willis has revealed a sneak peek inside the new Celebrity Big Brother house as she teases next Thursday’s launch show.

The CBB host posted a selfie on Instagram in front of a marbled tabletop. Judging by this first look image it seems this year’s decor will be comparatively classy, with succulents and candles and a stone vase full of hydrangea flowers.

However, in true Big Brother style there is also an orange model dog with massive flappy ears…

The house is based at Elstree Studios and gets a makeover before each new series, with interior designers picking out unusual furniture and ornaments to go alongside the hot tub and fake grass.

Willis shared the image with the caption: “Guess where I am…!!! 1 week to go..”

But who will be entering the CBB house during next week’s launch show? Rumoured contestants include Katie Price, Noel Edmonds and Samantha Markle, with this series’ stars all said to have “been caught up in their own media storm”. Nothing new there then…

Celebrity Big Brother will launch on Channel 5 on Thursday 16th August at 9pm