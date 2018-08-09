Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing gets second series

The day after RadioTimes.com readers voted it their 2018 TV Champion, BBC2’s Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has been renewed for a second series. Coincidence? You tell us…

The gentle, heartwarming series sees Fast Show star Paul Whitehouse take fellow comedian Bob Mortimer on a weekly fishing trip – complete with discussions about their impending mortality – while Mortimer provides the heart-friendly food.

It proved a break-out hit and will now return for another run of six half-hour episodes next year “exploring more of the UK’s finest fishing spots whilst again discussing life’s big questions and sharing their personal experiences in their inimitable way”.

“The response has been a little bit overwhelming,” said Whitehouse. “We’ve had the most incredible messages from people who have suffered similar issues with their hearts or have had long-term illnesses and have found something in the series that has resonated with them. We’re really pleased that people can see the joy that fishing can bring and I’m also very proud that people who wouldn’t normally watch a fishing programme, can enjoy the series too.”

Mortimer added: “I absolutely loved making the series and can’t wait to depart for a new set of adventures in the beautiful countryside, with wonderful company and a fresh menu of heart healthy meals… who wouldn’t sign up for that?”