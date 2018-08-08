Accessibility Links

When is Sick Note season 2 on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

Rupert Grint and Nick Frost are joined by Lindsay Lohan for the second season of the British dark comedy

The star-studded dark comedy is returning to our screens this week with another big name joining Rupert Grint and Nick Frost: Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) has signed up to the show created by David Walliams and Miranda Hart’s production company King Bert.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Sick Note.

When is Sick Note season 2 on Sky1?

Sick Note airs on Thursdays at 10pm.

Is there a trailer?

The 30-second-long mini-trailer shows things have ramped up a notch in season two. It seems someone knows Daniel Glass’s secret and soon the truth could be out…

Who is in the cast?

We already know that Rupert Grint (Daniel Glass) and Nick Frost (Dr Glennis) will return in their starring roles, and if this wasn’t enough, Lindsay Lohan will be joining the cast as the daughter ofDaniel’s boss Kenny West (Don Johnson).

Also on board for season two is the 2012 British Soap Awards Best Actress Alison King (AKA Coronation Street’s Carla Connor).

What’s going to happen in season 2 of Sick Note?

Having been misdiagnosed with terminal cancer in season one, compulsive liar Daniel Glass (Grint) and Dr Glennis (Frost) attempt to keep the truth hidden.

After originally losing his girlfriend and almost losing his job, everyone starts treating Daniel far better when they think he has cancer and he can’t face going back to life before his misdiagnosis. This inevitably spins out of control.

Season two picks up where season one finished, as we follow Daniel and Dr Glennis’s attempts to regain control of the ever-worsening situation.

Sick Note

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

