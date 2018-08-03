Accessibility Links

Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard forced to turn down Strictly Come Dancing

The television presenter revealed he'd been asked for the first time - but had to say no

Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain stars from Susanna Reid to Charlotte Hawkins to Kate Garraway have stepped out onto the Strictly dance floor – but don’t expect Ben Shephard to be following their lead quite yet.

The TV presenter revealed on this morning’s GMB that he had finally been offered a spot, telling viewers: “This is the first year I’ve been asked, very first year I’ve been asked.”

But, he added, “I can’t do it because I do a football show on Sundays.”

We should note that the Strictly Sunday results show is actually filmed late on Saturday night after the live show goes out – but no doubt Shephard has an early start for Sky Sports for Goals on Sunday mornings so needs to stay fresh for the football chat.

He’ll be missing out, because rumoured contestants for this year so far include Liam Charles, Amanda Holden, Chris Kamara, John Bercow and Coleen Rooney.

