ITV channels will stay on Virgin Media after new deal agreed

The TV service has agreed a three-year deal with the broadcaster a week after losing the rights to air UKTV channels

ITV channels will remain on Virgin Media after the two parties agreed a new three-year deal.

There had been speculation that the broadcaster might pull its content from the TV service as part of a long-running disagreement.

The negotiations are believed to have intensified earlier this week in light of the news that UK TV channels would be removed from Virgin Media; 10 stations – including Dave and Gold – were pulled from the network last weekend after talks between the two firms failed to resolve a dispute over fees.

We’ve worked with @VirginMedia since its launch in 2006, supplying @Davechannel, @Goldchannel, @Wchannel, and more. We’re so sorry for the viewers who may miss our channels, but demands for price cuts mean we can't continue our partnership. More from UKTV’s Steve North: pic.twitter.com/NEkxgwuYfB — Official UKTV (@UKTV) July 20, 2018

But Virgin Media customers will be relieved to hear that ITV channels – which air shows including Love Island and The Only Way is Essex – will remain on the service.

ITV’s chief executive, Carolyn McCall, said in a statement: “This exciting new commercial partnership has many benefits for both our businesses and for consumers. We are therefore pleased to be extending and enhancing our long-term relationship with Virgin Media.”

“This is the start of a positive new chapter for ITV and Virgin Media, forging a deeper relationship,” added Virgin Media’s chief executive, Tom Mockridge. “We are pleased to be extending our long-term partnership, bringing significant new benefits to both companies and our respective viewers and customers.”

@UKTV has decided to cut off Virgin Media customers from its free channels like Dave.

We want to keep these on air. So, @UKTV – will you #saveDave? pic.twitter.com/nxc72x9usj — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) July 22, 2018

Unfortunately, agreement hasn’t been forthcoming between Virgin and UKTV with the service replacing all ten channels with new offerings and the two companies both arguing their side of the dispute on social media.