Ackley Bridge fans heartbroken over major character’s shock death

“I’m genuinely sobbing"

Ackley Bridge viewers were left devastated after a beloved character was unexpectedly killed off.

***Spoilers ahead***

The school’s guidance councillor Sami Qureshi, played by Arsher Ali, had finally decided to tell his wife about his affair with Emma and end his marriage.

But just as he was about to do so, he was brutally stabbed by drug dealer Khadim who had been badly influencing troubled student Jordan.

Sami, who had gone to confront Khadim, was left to bleed out on the street.

Headteacher Mandy confirmed his death to Emma, whose devastation was echoed in fans of the show…

Will this be the final straw that makes Jordan turn over a new a leaf?

Ackley Bridge airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4

This article was originally published on 27 June 2018

All about Ackley Bridge

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

