Ackley Bridge fans heartbroken over major character’s shock death

Ackley Bridge viewers were left devastated after a beloved character was unexpectedly killed off.

***Spoilers ahead***

The school’s guidance councillor Sami Qureshi, played by Arsher Ali, had finally decided to tell his wife about his affair with Emma and end his marriage.

But just as he was about to do so, he was brutally stabbed by drug dealer Khadim who had been badly influencing troubled student Jordan.

Sami, who had gone to confront Khadim, was left to bleed out on the street.

Headteacher Mandy confirmed his death to Emma, whose devastation was echoed in fans of the show…

AS IFFFF ACKLEY BRIDGE HAS JUST KILLED OFF SAMI 😫😫😫😫 #AckleyBridge — Kelly🤓 (@kellyhead_xo) June 26, 2018

that was almost as sad as when Tom died in Waterloo Road #AckleyBridge — kt (@katiehann_) June 26, 2018

Wow you can’t just kill Sami. IM TOO FRAGILE FOR THIS 😭😭#AckleyBridge — TV Geek Online 📺 (@TVGeekOnline) June 26, 2018

#AckleyBridge full on crying 😭 he was the best 😭 — Liv✨ (@FinchsColour) June 26, 2018

my heart shattered when emma found out oh my god #AckleyBridge — maddy 🦋 (@ephemeraldayss) June 26, 2018

Will this be the final straw that makes Jordan turn over a new a leaf?

Ackley Bridge airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4

This article was originally published on 27 June 2018