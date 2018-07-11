Accessibility Links

Peter Capaldi is filming his new movie – and he looks like he’s still in Doctor Who

The actor is wearing an outfit that looks very familiar indeed on his new time-travelling adventure to the Dickensian era

Peter Capaldi (Getty, EH)

Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is stepping back in time once more – visiting the 1800s not as the Time Lord, but as Mr Micawber for his new role in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Capaldi stars opposite Dev Patel’s Copperfield in Armanda Iannucci’s film adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel.

Some photos of Capaldi on set have made it to Twitter, showing the actor wearing a top hat, a high-neck ruffled shirt and a burgundy velvet coat. The outfit looks very familiar indeed, and could easily be mistaken for ones worn by the Doctor.

Here is Capaldi also wearing a high-neck ruffled shirt and top hat in Doctor Who…

Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who: Thin Ice (BBC, HF)

And here he is again outside the Tardis, sporting a burgundy velvet coat…

Peter Capaldi Doctor Who TV Hero

Maybe Doctor Who was just one long audition for this after all…

The Personal History of David Copperfield, which also stars Gwendoline Christie, Benedict Wong, Paul Whitehouse and Daisy May Cooper, is currently filming in Hull.

