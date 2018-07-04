Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Peter Davison set to join The Muppets live on stage

Kylie Minogue, Charles Dance and Kevin Bishop will also feature at the live shows in London's O2 Arena

The Muppets are coming to London – and they’re bringing some beloved Doctor Who favourites with them. Talk about ambitious cross-over events…

Advertisement

Kermit the Frog and co are headlining two shows at the O2 Arena on Friday 13th and Satuday 14th July, which will feature Tenth Doctor David Tennant and Fifth Doctor Peter Davison for a variety of sketches and musical performances.

Tennant will appear on the Friday, alongside fellow special guests Kylie Minogue, Kevin Bishop and Charles Dance, while Davison will feature alongside comedian Adam Hills and pop group Steps on Saturday.

The show, Muppets Take The O2, marks the first time that they have ever staged their musical show outside of the USA. There are still some tickets available for the shows (an evening show on Friday and a matinee and evening show on Saturday), and you can pick them up here.

David Tennant can next be seen as a villainous kidnapper in Bad Samaritan, a new horror film which will be released in UK cinemas in August.

Advertisement

The Muppets Take The O2 on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th July