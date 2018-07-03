Torchwood star Eve Myles “can’t wait” for Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: “now is the time of the woman”

"Jodie will shout and stamp and be elegant and beautiful and strong and powerful..."

Can’t contain your excitement about Jodie Whittaker’s impending reign as The Doctor? You’re not alone. Eve Myles, who starred as Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, as well as the main show itself, has shared her admiration for the Time Lady.

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times (out Tuesday), the Victoria actor said: “I can’t wait. Jodie will shout and stamp and be elegant and beautiful and strong and powerful and everything you’d want in the new Doctor. She’s one of our greats, she’s phenomenal.”

Myles also explained how Whittaker will be an important role model to children across the country and is now part of a wider movement of female equality: “I have two daughters and my little one is eight and a half and she’s so excited. There’s such a buzz in school that there’s a female Doctor. It’s very empowering.

“I feel very much that now is the time of the woman – whether it be the viewer or the leading lady or the story or the documentary or your news correspondent or journalist, whatever,” she said. “It’s more balanced now.”

“Reese Witherspoon has been a real advocate for this, and especially with Big Little Lies, what she’s doing and Nicole Kidman is doing – it’s great we’re getting really loud voices. I’ve done this for 20 years and I feel like there’s been a whisper and now, finally, we’re shouting.”

Although not flying a Tardis of her own, Myles will materialise as the lead in a BBC drama very soon. Keeping Faith, the acclaimed series that originally aired on BBC Wales, gets a BBC1 showing, starting at 9pm on Thursday 12th July.

