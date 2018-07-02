Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Countryfile presenter Tom Heap: ‘schools should visit slaughterhouses as part of the national curriculum’

Countryfile presenter Tom Heap: ‘schools should visit slaughterhouses as part of the national curriculum’

Heap says we should "at least install a webcam at every stage of production"

Programme Name: Countryfile - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: Tom Heap - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Pete Dadds TL

Countryfile presenter Tom Heap says children should take a slight deviation on their school trips to the farm – to a slaughterhouse tour.

Advertisement

“I honestly believe that slaughterhouses, intensive chicken barns or crowded pig pens should be open to the public eye. Schools should be encouraged to visit as part of the curriculum,” writes Heap in the latest issue of Radio Times (out Tuesday).

“There could be see-through tunnels, as in an aquarium, through the farm and across the meat-processing floor, for a nice family day out before having a pork pie or some chicken nuggets at the café. Or a salad.”

He adds: “This may sound absurd, but at least install a webcam at every stage of production, put a hyperlink on the final package and brand it ‘The Visible Pig’ or ‘Candid Cockerel’.”

Also the rural affairs correspondent for BBC News, Heap has tackled controversial issues in the past on Countryfile – particularly on the topic of hunting. He previously interviewed Princess Anne on the debate surrounding badger culling, where the royal claimed gassing the animals was humane – “you go to sleep, basically.”

TL
Advertisement

Read Heap’s full interview in the latest issue of Radio Times

Tags

All about Countryfile

Programme Name: Countryfile - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: Tom Heap - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Pete Dadds TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Fast & Furious

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Programme Name: The One Show - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Alex Jones, Matt Baker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Alex Jones reveals pay gap with One Show co-host Matt Baker has been “addressed”

Getty Images (FC)

How to stay calm when the news is so scary

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more