When is Kyle Edmund playing Alex Bolt at Wimbledon?

The British number one goes into the competition fresh from beating Andy Murray at Eastbourne

World number 18 Kyle Edmund will go into Wimbledon in the knowledge that he’s just defeated Andy Murray in straight sets at Eastbourne, even if he fell to a disappointing loss to Mikhail Kukushkin in the next round. The young Brit has made plenty of progress in the last year, beating Grigor Dimitrov to make his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open and overcoming Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in May.

But when it comes to Wimbledon, Edmund will be looking to go deep in the tournament for the first time and solidify his position as Andy Murray’s successor, though Murray himself – plus Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – will likely have something to say about it.

When is Kyle Edmund playing his first round match at Wimbledon?

Edmund is seeded 21st and plays in the bottom half of the draw, beginning his campaign on Tuesday 3rd July. His opening match will be against Australian qualifier Alex Bolt who beat Thanasi Kokkinakis to book his place at Wimbledon.

He shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to Edmund who – if he progresses – will play either Yuichi Sugita or Bradley Klahn in the second round with a likely clash with 12th seed and three-time champion Novak Djokovic in the third round.

