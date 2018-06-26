Danny Boyle’s John Paul Getty drama Trust to air on BBC2

The BBC has acquired the broadcast rights to the TV series starring Donald Sutherland as the billionaire oil baron

BBC2 has confirmed that it will air US series Trust – the Danny Boyle drama starring Donald Sutherland.

Advertisement

Telling the real-life story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III – the heir to the Gettys’ oil billions – the ten-part series features an all-star cast including Hilary Swank, Brendan Fraser, Harris Dickinson, Charlotte Riley and Anna Chancellor.

The series originally aired in the US in March and will be broadcast in the UK this autumn.

Executive producers on the show are Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson– the team behind Boyle’s Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. Boyle has also directed the first three episodes of the show.

The series begins in 1973 when John Paul Getty III (Dickinson) is kidnapped.

In England, his grandfather John Paul Getty (Sutherland) refuses to pay the ransom and it’s up to Getty III’s mother Gail (Swank) to negotiate with both her father-in-law and the kidnappers to secure her son’s release.

The story was also told in 2017 film All the Money in the World, which originally starred Kevin Spacey in the role of Getty the elder before he was replaced by Christopher Plummer who received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Advertisement

Trust will air on BBC2 this autumn