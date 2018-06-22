What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

Thirty-two of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Friday 22nd June

Check out all the games below.

Kick off 1pm BST at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg – live match coverage is on ITV

Kick off at 4pm BST at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – live match coverage is on BBC

Kick off at 7pm BST at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – live match coverage is on BBC

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee will continue to be used after its first – and, perhaps, controversial – use during France’s match against Australia. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

