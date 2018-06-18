Dan Walker highlights “vile” use of a bear in Russian breakfast show’s football predictions

The muzzled animal was made to dress in a football kit

BBC Sports presenter Dan Walker caused a mini-Twitter storm after sharing some disturbing footage from a Russian state-owned TV channel.

The clip showed a muzzled real bear – not a man in a suit – dressed in a football kit and forced to drop a ball in one of two barrels labelled with a country playing an upcoming World Cup match.

The Russian equivalent of @BBCBreakfast has a massive bear, dressed in a football kit, predicting the results of matches 🐻😳

I think he might be an #England fan pic.twitter.com/04FpmuDc3G — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

And although many questioned the tone of Walker’s first tweet…

"😳 think he might be an #England fan" That's what you took from this? — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) June 18, 2018

Your less than serious last line is the most shocking thing, absolutely horrific that this is seen as acceptable, and your levity is a serious misjudgment! — The Truth Detective (@detective_truth) June 18, 2018

I'm glad you find this amusing @Mrdanwalker. I'm sure that the cruelty this animal has & does suffer will not share your sense of fun. Why didn't you report this as animal abuse & not a fun item — Mark Stephenson (@MarkSte53868686) June 18, 2018

…Walker soon clarified he considered the video was “disgusting” and “vile”.

What was I thinking? I had nothing to do with it! It’s grim. https://t.co/bmB9WOh2Bj — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

Just to be clear… please stop shouting at me about the bear. I think it’s vile. If we only tweeted stuff we agreed with then twitter would be pretty dull. Thankfully the sort of thing you would never see of UK telly these days #SaveTheBear — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

Also… if you feel that passionately about animal cruelty – with the greatest respect – do something about it because swearing at someone on Twitter doesn’t achieve anything #SaveTheBear

Have a lovely day — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

The footage comes days after PETA spoke out in response to footage believed to show a bear driven around Russian streets, forced to play a vuvuzela – an instrument used at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. “The cruel and degrading sight of a bear being forced to play a musical instrument shouldn’t be what the world associates with Moscow and the World Cup,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, Brittany Peet, about the video. “PETA is calling for this bear to be confiscated and retired to a reputable sanctuary where he or she would be able to live in peace, not as a prop.”