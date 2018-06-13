Strictly Come Dancing’s first celebrities have signed up for the new series

Although the names are firmly under wraps, there are a couple of celebs out there who have now been confirmed for Strictly 2018

Strictly Come Dancing has signed up the first couple of stars for its 2018 run.

Advertisement

Although the names are firmly under wraps, sources tell RadioTimes.com that there are now one or two celebrities who have sealed the deal to take part in the upcoming series.

Judging by previous years, the first official announcement is still several months away, but out in the celeb-sphere there will be a famous face or two currently keeping schtum about their autumn schedule.

Although the professional line-up has already been announced, we are still waiting on confirmation that judges Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas are returning to the panel.

Names including Chris Kamara and Anneka Rice are amongst the celebrities who have been rumoured to be hitting the ballroom this year for the show’s 16th series.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the autumn