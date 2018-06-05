New Love Island contestant Laura really reminds people of someone…

"The hair, the glasses, the oversized jumpers..."

After last year’s near-perfect casting, the launch of Love Island 2018 on Monday night was always going to draw comparisons – and not all of them were going to be favourable.

There was one newcomer in particular who received lots of comments thanks to her similarities to a certain blonde, glasses-wearing heartbreaker…

Remember Olivia?

😂😂 A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 4, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT

is laura trying so hard to be olivia from last series on purpose or no 🤔 the hair, glasses, oversized jumpers #loveisland — gabs (@MissGabbyJayne) June 4, 2018

Laura is Liv part 2 #loveisland — sweet one (@sociallyanti) June 4, 2018

Laura is so similar to Olivia every minute she goes on!🙄😂 #LoveIsland @LoveIsland — lauren_king (@lauren_king1) June 4, 2018

But is she the real deal? Not everyone’s convinced…

Laura's just a b-tech Olivia tbh #loveisland — Hannah Tadgell (@HannahTadgell) June 4, 2018

Laura is basically a Poundland version of Olivia Atwood #LoveIsland — Eden Goodall (@edengoodall) June 4, 2018

#LoveIsland Anyone else think Laura is the new Olivia? pic.twitter.com/iYWr5BMLsc — Amy Clare (@FoxChub) June 4, 2018

But what would Liv herself think of this imposter? Viewers had their own ideas…

Well, maybe not…

It turns out that @oliviajade_att doesn't mind #LoveIsland's Laura (by which we mean New Olivia…) 😜 pic.twitter.com/lEXl5BcopK — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 5, 2018

