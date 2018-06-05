Accessibility Links

New Love Island contestant Laura really reminds people of someone…

"The hair, the glasses, the oversized jumpers..."

Love Island 2018: Laura Anderson

After last year’s near-perfect casting, the launch of Love Island 2018 on Monday night was always going to draw comparisons – and not all of them were going to be favourable.

There was one newcomer in particular who received lots of comments thanks to her similarities to a certain blonde, glasses-wearing heartbreaker…

Remember Olivia?

😂😂

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on

But is she the real deal? Not everyone’s convinced…

But what would Liv herself think of this imposter? Viewers had their own ideas…

Well, maybe not…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

