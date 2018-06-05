New Love Island contestant Laura really reminds people of someone…
"The hair, the glasses, the oversized jumpers..."
After last year’s near-perfect casting, the launch of Love Island 2018 on Monday night was always going to draw comparisons – and not all of them were going to be favourable.
There was one newcomer in particular who received lots of comments thanks to her similarities to a certain blonde, glasses-wearing heartbreaker…
Remember Olivia?
is laura trying so hard to be olivia from last series on purpose or no 🤔 the hair, glasses, oversized jumpers #loveisland
— gabs (@MissGabbyJayne) June 4, 2018
Laura is Liv part 2 #loveisland
— sweet one (@sociallyanti) June 4, 2018
Laura is so similar to Olivia every minute she goes on!🙄😂 #LoveIsland @LoveIsland
— lauren_king (@lauren_king1) June 4, 2018
But is she the real deal? Not everyone’s convinced…
Laura's just a b-tech Olivia tbh #loveisland
— Hannah Tadgell (@HannahTadgell) June 4, 2018
Laura is basically a Poundland version of Olivia Atwood #LoveIsland
— Eden Goodall (@edengoodall) June 4, 2018
#LoveIsland Anyone else think Laura is the new Olivia? pic.twitter.com/iYWr5BMLsc
— Amy Clare (@FoxChub) June 4, 2018
But what would Liv herself think of this imposter? Viewers had their own ideas…
Over & out @oliviajade_att pic.twitter.com/ljgaFDg14B
— New Look (@newlook) June 4, 2018
@oliviajade_att is definitely sat there watching Laura like #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vDH8p4HRKW
— Bex 🐼 (@Bexay) June 4, 2018
Well, maybe not…
It turns out that @oliviajade_att doesn't mind #LoveIsland's Laura (by which we mean New Olivia…) 😜 pic.twitter.com/lEXl5BcopK
— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 5, 2018
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2