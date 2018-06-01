Strictly Come Dancing pro Chloe Hewitt opens up about her departure from the show

The dancer has been cut from the line-up ahead of the new series

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Chloe Hewitt has opened up about her exit from the show for the first time since the professional dancer line-up was revealed earlier this week.

In an Instagram post that featured a picture of her on Strictly, Hewitt shared a message with her fans, thanking them for their support over the past few days.

“All good things must come to an end,” she wrote I just want to say thank you to everyone for their beautiful messages. It means the world to me and I will get back to you all, I promise.”

“This is only the beginning. So in Little Miss Sunshine style, Watch out world I’m coming for ya!”

Check out her post in full below.

Her former colleague, Oti Mabuse also shared a message of support on Instagram.

“You will always have a great place in my heart and it has been a pleasure to have danced with you,” she wrote, under a picture of the show’s female dancers in a group embrace.

Hewitt was with Strictly for just two years, during which time she was not paired with a celebrity partner for a full series, although she did dance alongside TV presenter Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special.

She’s not the only pro departing the series ahead of its return this autumn – fan favourite Brendan Cole has also been axed.

Meanwhile, Italian Graziano Di Prima, South African Johannes Radebe and four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk have all been added to the roster.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn