Strictly Come Dancing pro Chloe Hewitt opens up about her departure from the show
The dancer has been cut from the line-up ahead of the new series
Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Chloe Hewitt has opened up about her exit from the show for the first time since the professional dancer line-up was revealed earlier this week.
CONFIRMED: Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional line-up
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours: who’s joining the celebrity line-up this year?
- Chelsea Halfpenny responds to Strictly Come Dancing rumours
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
In an Instagram post that featured a picture of her on Strictly, Hewitt shared a message with her fans, thanking them for their support over the past few days.
“All good things must come to an end,” she wrote I just want to say thank you to everyone for their beautiful messages. It means the world to me and I will get back to you all, I promise.”
Check out her post in full below.
All Good Things must come to an end. I just want to say Thank you to everyone for their beautiful messages. It means the world to me and I will get back to you all, I promise. This is only the beginning. So in Little Miss Sunshine style, Watch out world I’m coming for ya !! #littemisssunshine #chloehewitt #live #love #life
Her former colleague, Oti Mabuse also shared a message of support on Instagram.
“You will always have a great place in my heart and it has been a pleasure to have danced with you,” she wrote, under a picture of the show’s female dancers in a group embrace.
Dear @chloehewitt27 I love you so much ❤️ (as you can tell by me shouting at you 😂) will miss you dearly, we have shared some great laughs, stories and a runway 😍 you will always have a great place in my heart and it has been a pleasure to have danced with you. YOURE A SUPERSTAR BABY!!! Don’t let anyone tell you different. #queenchloe #sisterhood
Hewitt was with Strictly for just two years, during which time she was not paired with a celebrity partner for a full series, although she did dance alongside TV presenter Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special.
She’s not the only pro departing the series ahead of its return this autumn – fan favourite Brendan Cole has also been axed.
Meanwhile, Italian Graziano Di Prima, South African Johannes Radebe and four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk have all been added to the roster.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn