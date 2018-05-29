Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers praise the BBC’s “mesmerising” King Lear adaptation

Viewers praise the BBC’s “mesmerising” King Lear adaptation

Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson'd Shakespeare drama was declared a milestone

BBC, Twitter, TL

Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Jim Broadbent, Tobias Menzies, Christopher Eccleston and Andrew Scott: the BBC’s adaptation of King Lear certainly wasn’t short of A-list stars. Yet could this collection of performers do justice to the Shakespeare classic?

Advertisement

In a word: absolutely. Viewers were quick to praise the magnificent cast as they told the story of 80-year-old Lear, a ruler of Britain who sought to divide up his kingdom between his daughters – a division that led to a collapse into chaos, madness and warfare.

In particular, Hopkins, who played the titular troubled ruler, was singled out as a “master artist” and “mesmerising”.

Plus, Thompson, who starred as the power-hungry Goneril, gave an “unforgettable” performance, according to viewers.

Director Richard Eyre was also praised for delivering a spectacularly cinematic version of the play to screen.

And even though some struggled with the Shakespearean language…

Advertisement

…Most declared the show one of the best Shakespeare adaptations they’ve seen.

Tags

All about King Lear

BBC, Twitter, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(RT/BBC)

“I’ll never see a better Lear than Anthony Hopkins,” says King Lear director Richard Eyre

King Lear cast BBC, TL

Where is BBC’s King Lear filmed?

(Getty)

King Lear’s Anthony Hopkins on Shakespeare, family break-ups, life… and death

Anthony Hopkins as King Lear in new BBC adaptation (BBC)

Anthony Hopkins demands your praise in first trailer for BBC’s King Lear

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more