ITV confirms Love Island smoking ban for 2018

Following complaints last year, islanders are being banished to a smoking area outside the villa if they want to light up

The only smoking we’ll see on Love Island this year is the sizzling chemistry between the islanders.

ITV have confirmed there’s going to be an on screen smoking ban this year, following complaints from viewers last series about the prolific cigarette use amongst the islanders.

What there will be, however, is a smoking area outside the villa which will only be able to be used by one islander at a time.

There will still be a camera trained on the smoking area just to be sure, but obviously with only one person allowed in at a time, the hope is that no juicy conversations will happen whilst the islanders are out the back.

An ITV spokesperson said: “There will be no smoking within the Love Island villa or the villa garden this year.”

Love Island returns Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2