Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
ITV confirms Love Island smoking ban for 2018

ITV confirms Love Island smoking ban for 2018

Following complaints last year, islanders are being banished to a smoking area outside the villa if they want to light up

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

The only smoking we’ll see on Love Island this year is the sizzling chemistry between the islanders.

Advertisement

ITV have confirmed there’s going to be an on screen smoking ban this year, following complaints from viewers last series about the prolific cigarette use amongst the islanders.

What there will be, however, is a smoking area outside the villa which will only be able to be used by one islander at a time.

There will still be a camera trained on the smoking area just to be sure, but obviously with only one person allowed in at a time, the hope is that no juicy conversations will happen whilst the islanders are out the back.

An ITV spokesperson said: “There will be no smoking within the Love Island villa or the villa garden this year.”

Advertisement

Love Island returns Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island contestants group shot

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Where is Love Island filmed?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more