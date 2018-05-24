Accessibility Links

Emilia Clarke teases “weird” ending for Daenerys in Game of Thrones season 8

The star of Solo also revealed her plans after the HBO fantasy series finishes

Emilia Clarke

We’re finally getting hints about what could happen in Game of Thrones season eight and, to paraphrase Ramsay Bolton, if you think it has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.

However, according to star Emilia Clarke, the ending could be more strange than depressing. Speaking to Vanity Fair about the show’s final episodes, the Daenerys actor said: “I’m doing all this weird sh**. You’ll know what I mean when you see it.”

Could this have something to do with her two remaining dragons? An unknown mysterious magical force? Or yet more accidental incest with nephew Jon Snow? We’ll have to wait to find out.

In the same interview, Clarke also spoke about her character’s final scenes, which have apparently already been filmed: “It f**ed me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

Intrigued much?

The Solo star also revealed she kept a diary during the Thrones shoot (one she says could be released to fans one day), but that she’s still preparing herself to say goodbye to Game of Thrones for good: “This is going to be a Band-Aid that I’m going to rip off.”

So what is Clarke going to do after the show? A massive road trip – she plans to re-create a journey across Northern California her mother took in 1972.

However, Clarke revealed she also has plans to not only star in projects but create them too – she is apparently “desperate” to make documentaries that shine a light on underserved causes. “That’s the s*** that gets me going personally,” she said.

