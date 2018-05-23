Accessibility Links

Anthony Hopkins demands your praise in first trailer for BBC’s King Lear

Anthony Hopkins demands your praise in first trailer for BBC's King Lear

Emma Thompson, Emily Watson and Anthony Hopkins star in first teaser trailer for the BBC's Shakespeare drama

Anthony Hopkins as King Lear in new BBC adaptation (BBC)

“Better thou hadst not been born than not to have pleased me better,” Anthony Hopkins gravely declares in this first teaser trailer for the BBC’s new adaptation of King Lear.

In this two-hour modern retelling of the Shakespeare play, the ageing ruler divides his kingdom among his daughters Goneril (Emma Thompson), Regan (Emily Watson) and Cordelia (Florence Pugh) according to their affection for him – or at least, that’s his plan.

Unexpectedly, as we see in this clip, Cordelia refuses to flatter her father and is cruelly banished.

The Shakespeare play is adapted by Bafta and Olivier Award-winning director Richard Eyre, with an all-star cast including Tobias Menzies, Jim Carter, Christopher Eccleston, Jim Broadbent and Andrew Scott.

King Lear will air on Monday 28th May at 9.30pm on BBC2

All about King Lear

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

