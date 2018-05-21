First look at Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack

Jones is playing ‘Britain’s first modern lesbian’ in Sally Wainwright’s new series

A first glimpse of Suranne Jones as ‘Britain’s first modern lesbian’ Anne Lister has been revealed.

The Doctor Foster star is playing Lister in Sally Wainwright’s forthcoming BBC1 drama Gentleman Jack.

The first-look photograph below shows Jones as Lister with Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress who Lister sets her sights on marrying.

Lister is a 19th century Yorkshire landowner who embarks on a passionate courtship with Walker against all the conventions of that era.

After years of exotic travel and social climbing, Lister is determined to transform her fortunes and the fate of her faded ancestral home in Halifax by marrying well.

Gentleman Jack will be the fourth project Jones and Wainwright have worked on together, after Dead Clever, Unforgiven, and Scott & Bailey.

The eight-parter also stars Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) as Anne Lister’s sister Marian, Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax) as their father Jeremy Lister, and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) as Aunt Anne Lister.

Filming has begun for the BBC1 drama in and around West Yorkshire.