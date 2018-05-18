Being Human is now available in full on BBC iPlayer

It’s good news for fans of supernatural houseshares, as critically-acclaimed BBC3 drama Being Human has just put every single one of its episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Launching in 2009 after a pilot the previous year, the series was created by Toby Whithouse and starred Aidan Turner, Russell Tovey and Lenora Crichlow in its earliest incarnation, before adding other up and coming young actors including Sinead Keenan, Michael Socha, Damien Molony and Kate Bracken for later series.

The plot centres around a vampire (Turner/Molony), a werewolf (Tovey/Keenan/Socha) and a ghost (Crichlow/Bracken) sharing a house in Bristol (later Barry Island in Wales), attempting to live normal lives but occasionally being drawn into a wider supernatural world.

The last episode aired in March 2013 – but now fans have another chance to catch up with the whole series, with some of the cast tipping them off on social media.

Attention lovers of all things Being Human…. they’ve only gone and put the whole thing on @BBCiPlayer!! Fill your boots lads! X — Sinead Keenan (@SineadKeenan) May 17, 2018

Had a tip-off that #BeingHuman is back on @BBCiPlayer – wooop! Catch me being ‘mad as a badger’ (thank you @TobyWhithouse ) in the first 3 series!! pic.twitter.com/kdJol3zX0N — Rebecca Cooper (@BexthurstCooper) May 16, 2018

Being Human will be available on the service for the next two months – so if you want to relive the adventures of Annie, Mitchell, George and company now’s the time to get back into it. At least until we get that reunion we’ve all been waiting for…