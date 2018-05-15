Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Russell T Davies bumped into an iconic Doctor Who actor… and took some selfies

Russell T Davies bumped into an iconic Doctor Who actor… and took some selfies

But do you know who he played?

Russell T Davies, Instagram, SL

How about this for a Doctor Who team-up: former showrunner Russell T Davies recently came face-to-face with iconic Who actor William Russell. But do you know who he played?

Advertisement

10 points if you said science teacher Ian Chesterton, the Doctor’s first ever companion. Alongside history teacher Barbara Wright, who also worked at Coal Hill School, Chesterton appeared in Who’s debut story An Unearthly Child in 1963. Through his adventures with William Hartnell’s Time Lord, Ian was knighted by King Richard I of England, trained as a Roman Gladiator and even battled the Daleks in their first TV appearance.

Ian even managed to fly a Dalek time machine home when his adventures with the Doctor’s were finished. Unfortunately, he didn’t bump into Russell T Davies using the same mode of transport – the two met on a speeding train – but that didn’t stop the former Who head from being extremely happy about the encounter. Just look at that grin!

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

A Very English Scandal

Meet the cast of A Very English Scandal

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

Jodie Whittaker on filming Doctor Who: “I smile every single morning going to work”

Bradley Walsh and Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh Instagram, SL

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh get VERY excited backstage at the Baftas

SCENE-10-34-21-1

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more