BAFTA TV Awards 2018: winners in full
The Crown and Line of Duty lead the 2018 Bafta nominations - but could we be in for some surprises?
The great and the good of the television world descend upon London’s Royal Festival Hall this evening, honouring the biggest hitters over the last year of television at the BAFTA TV awards.
Follow all the Bafta TV Awards action as it happens – on stage and behind-the-scenes – with RadioTimes.com’s LIVE BLOG
- Legendary football commentator John Motson to receive Bafta Special Award
- Kate Adie “very honoured” to receive Bafta Fellowship
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
Leading actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
WINNER: Molly Windsor – Three Girls
Sinead Keenan – Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton – Line of Duty
Leading actor
Jack Rowan – Born to Kill
Joe Cole – Black Mirror: Hang the DJ
WINNER: Sean Bean – Broken
Tim Piggot-Smith – King Charles III
Supporting actress
Anna Friel – Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Broadchurch
Liv Hill – Three Girls
WINNER: Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Supporting actor
Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty
Anupam Kher – The Boy with the Topknot
WINNER: Brian F O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson – Black Mirror: USS Callister
Entertainment performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
WINNER: Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Sandi Toksvig – QI
Female performance in a comedy programme
Anna Maxwell Martin – Motherland
WINNER: Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe
Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share
Male performance in a comedy programme
Asim Chaudry – People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon – The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo – Famalam
WINNER: Toby Jones – Detectorists
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Last Leg
WINNER: Murder in Successville
Taskmaster
Would I Lie to You?
Drama series
The Crown
The End of the F***ing World
Line of Duty
WINNER: Peaky Blinders
Scripted comedy
Catastrophe
Chewing Gum
WINNER: This Country
Time Wasters
Mini-series
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
WINNER: Three Girls
Single drama
Against the Law
Black Mirror: Hang the DJ
King Charles III
WINNER: Murdered for Being Different
Entertainment programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
WINNER: Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK
Soap and continuing drama
WINNER: Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
International
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale
The Vietnam War
Features
Antiques Roadshow
WINNER: Cruising with Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
The Secret Life of the Zoo
Factual series
WINNER: Ambulance
Catching a Killer
Drugsland
Hospital
Specialist factual
WINNER: Basquiat: Rage to Riches
Blitz: the Bombs that Changed Britain
Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents
Single documentary
Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me
Louis Theroux: Talking To Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
WINNER: Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Reality and constructed factual
Celebrity Hunted
WINNER: Love Island
Old People’s Home for Four-Year-Olds
The Real Full Monty
Current affairs
Raped: My Story
Dispatches: Syria’s Disappeared The Case Against Assad
WINNER: Panorama Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets
Exposure: White Right: Meeting the Enemy
Sport
Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko
Six Nations: Wales v England
WINNER: The Grand National
UEFA Women’s Euro Semi-Final: England v Netherlands
Live Event
ITV News Election Live: The Results
One Love Manchester
Wild Alaska Live
WINNER: World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
News Coverage
The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
WINNER: The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)
Short-form programme
Britain’s Forgotten Men
Eating with My Ex
WINNER: Morgana Robinson’s Summer
PLS Like
Must-see Moment
WINNER: Blue Planet II: mother pilot whale grieves
Doctor Who: the Thirteenth Doctor revealed
Game of Thrones: Viserion is killed by the Night King
Line of Duty: Huntley’s narrow escape
Love Island: Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande sings One Last Time
Bafta Special Award
John Motson
Bafta Fellowship
Kate Adie
Coverage of the 2018 Bafta TV Awards will begin on Sunday 13th May at 8pm on BBC1