BAFTA TV Awards 2018: winners in full

The Crown and Line of Duty lead the 2018 Bafta nominations - but could we be in for some surprises?

The great and the good of the television world descend upon London’s Royal Festival Hall this evening, honouring the biggest hitters over the last year of television at the BAFTA TV awards.

Throughout the night we’ll be updating this list with the winners of every single award – so keep your eyes peeled for the victors, announced here as they happen…