Bafta Television Awards 2018: who are the nominees?

Line of Duty leads the charge with four nominations, followed by The Crown and Three Girls

The British Academy Television Awards take place tonight, Sunday May 13th, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. It’s Britain’s most prestigious TV ceremony – but who is up for the night’s biggest prizes? From The Crown to Line of Duty, Three Girls to Little Boy Blue, the creme of the telly crop have made the shortlist.

Read the full list of Bafta TV Awards 2018 nominees below…

Leading actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Molly Windsor – Three Girls

Sinead Keenan – Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton – Line of Duty

Leading actor

Jack Rowan – Born to Kill

Joe Cole – Black Mirror: Hang the DJ

Sean Bean – Broken

Tim Piggot-Smith – King Charles III

Supporting actress

Anna Friel – Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Broadchurch

Liv Hill – Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Supporting actor

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty

Anupam Kher – The Boy with the Topknot

Brian F O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson – Black Mirror: USS Callister

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Sandi Toksvig – QI

Female performance in a comedy programme

Anna Maxwell Martin – Motherland

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe

Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudry – People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon – The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo – Famalam

Toby Jones – Detectorists

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Last Leg

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

Would I Lie to You?

Drama series

The Crown

The End of the F***ing World

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Time Wasters

Mini-series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Single drama

Against the Law

Black Mirror: Hang the DJ

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Voice UK

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Vietnam War

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Factual series

Ambulance

Catching a Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Specialist factual

Basquiat: Rage to Riches

Blitz: the Bombs that Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

Single documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

Louis Theroux: Talking To Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People’s Home for Four-Year-Olds

The Real Full Monty

Current affairs

Raped: My Story

Dispatches: Syria’s Disappeared The Case Against Assad

Panorama Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets

Exposure: White Right: Meeting the Enemy

Sport

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

Six Nations: Wales v England

The Grand National

UEFA Women’s Euro Semi-Final: England v Netherlands

Live Event

ITV News Election Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

News Coverage

The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Short-form programme

Britain’s Forgotten Men

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson’s Summer

PLS Like

Must-see Moments

Blue Planet II: mother pilot whale grieves

Doctor Who: the Thirteenth Doctor revealed

Game of Thrones: Viserion is killed by the Night King

Line of Duty: Huntley’s narrow escape

Love Island: Stormzy makes a surprise appearance

One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande sings One Last Time

The nominees for the 2018 Bafta Television Awards were revealed on the morning of Wednesday 4th April by Michelle Keegan and Ore Oduba. You can re-watch the announcements below.

The awards themselves will be hosted by Sue Perkins on Sunday 13th May 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall and will be broadcast on BBC1.