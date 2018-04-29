Now boarding… Love Island trailer teases new series

Pack your bags, summer is nearly here!

Are you ready to have your summer ruled by a strict daily 9pm viewing schedule? Brace yourselves, because Love Island’s return is not far off.

The ITV2 reality show – which became essential viewing last summer – is gearing up for its new series, and to whet our appetites a second teaser has been released.

The brief snippet of footage shows the international departure boards at an airport showcasing some seriously exotic locations. But soon, all flights are redirected to the one destination we’ll all care about come summer – Love Island.

“We are now inviting passengers to crack on at gate number four,” the intercom announces.

We’re already readying our sunnies, sun lotion and personalised water bottles. Summer can’t come soon enough.