British talent snubbed in Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards

Awards season is upon us, and British talent has once again been snubbed on the world stage.

While the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kate Winslet are hopefuls for an Oscar, and special effects extravaganzas like Dunkirk show our small nation punches well above its weight, there is one field where we are conspicuously under-recognised: Fake News.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Last night, President Donald Trump announced the winners of the prestigious 2017 Fakes News Awards, after weeks of speculation and campaigning from the front runners.

There were a lot of familiar names amongst the winners, from the failing New York Times to CNN (Clinton News Network). But, despite the depth and breadth of our Mainstream Media Puppet Presenters, not a single place went to a British journalist or organisation.

Among the snubbed are Jon ‘Here’s Another Beauty’ Sopel, for this tetchy exchange…

…Emily Maitlis’s broad-daylight murder of Anthony Scaramucci, which featured the line “we’re front-stabbers” and Maitlis snorting “what are you talking about” to the idea of Trump eating cheeseburgers…

…and, incredibly, no recognition for Laura Kuenssberg ruining the first joint press conference between Trump and Theresa May – a seeming dead-cert after the President’s remark “there goes that relationship.”

Britain’s poor showing will be seen as nothing less than a disaster in newsrooms across the country, and is likely to lead to some hard questions for the editors. Next year, maybe Judi Dench should present Newsnight?