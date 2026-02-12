From Paranormal Activity to 2:22 A Ghost Story, fans of the oft-overlooked horror genre have enjoyed plenty of stage adaptations over the past few years.

Ad

Now this trend seems set to continue, with the announcement of the UK premiere of The Haunting of Hill House.

This chilling tale first took the form of a bestselling novel, written by Shirley Jackson, and was then adapted for the screen as a smash-hit Netflix series starring Victoria Pedretti.

If you're unfamiliar with the story, beware: it's not for the faint of heart. We follow a group of investigators who set out to solve the mystery of the eerie Hill House, which acts as its very own character in the most menacing and mind-bending ways...

The Haunting of Hill House Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

This stage adaptation will be touring around the UK in 2026, visiting a range of locations across the countries including Richmond, Salisbury, Brighton, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The tour will kick off at Salisbury Playhouse on 11 September and round things off at Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh on 14th November.

Speaking about the new stage adaptation, Olivier award-winning writer Stef Smith said, "The Haunting of Hill House is one of the greatest supernatural novels of the last one hundred years and to have the chance to adapt it for the stage is a true privilege.

"I find Shirley Jackson’s world intoxicating, thrilling and gut-wrenching. I believe there is something so deeply theatrical at the heart of Hill House."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

For the latest thoughts on London theatre, be sure to check out our Into the Woods review and Man and Boy review.