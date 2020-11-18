ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 18th November

The ATP Finals are well-underway and already we’ve seen some pretty big upsets in the tough competition.

The tournament – which will be moving to Milan in 2021 – sees the top eight male seeds go head-to-head to find out the champion of champions.

In Day Three of the event, we saw a bit of an upset, as Rafael Nadal (2) was beaten in two sets (though both went to tie-breaks) by Dominic Thiem (3).

Stefans Tsitsipas (6) also triumphed over Andrey Rublev (7) in a three-set thriller.

Now all players have played at least once, the competition will really start to heat up.

At the moment, things are looking pretty good for Thiem who has won both of his matches so far from Group London 2020, wheras Rublev has lost both of his. Nadal and Tsitsipas will both need a win if they want to qualify for the semis.

It’s all to play for in Group Tokyo 1970, with Novak Djokovic (1) and Daniil Medvedev (XX) coming into their next match off a win.

Today, Djokovic will take on Medvedev which should be a fairly competitive match considering both will be hoping for a clean-sweep of the qualifiers.

Alexander Zverev (5) and Diego Schwartzman (8) will face-off and since both of them lost their opening matches, the stakes are high.

As the Order of Play heats up, RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Finals 2020 schedule ahead of today’s action.

ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play

Times are approximate. Singles matches.

Wednesday 18th November

Alexander Zverev v Diego Schwartzman – 2pm

Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev – 8pm

Thursday 19th November

Dominic Thiem v Andrey Rubley – 2pm

Rafael Nadal v Stefanos Tsitsipas – 8pm

ATP Finals 2020 groups

The players will be split into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament.

They will play under the banner of Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020 to honour the first and most recent ATP Finals tournament as it celebrates it’s 50th anniversary.

Group Toyko 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2020 format

Players in the same group will play each other once. Players will then be ranked in those groups in order of how many wins they picked up from their three matches.

If two players are tied, their head-to-head record is used to break the deadlock. The top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals where they will play the top two stars from the other group (1st v 2nd, 2nd v 1st) before a grand final to determine the champion.

The dates for the tournament are as follows:

Sunday 15th November – Friday 20th November: Group stages

Saturday 21st November: Semi-finals

Sunday 22nd November: Final

