How to watch ATP Finals 2020 tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

It’s been one of the oddest years for tennis on account of the coronavirus pandemic, with Wimbledon cancelled and other Grand Slams forced to move their schedule around considerably.

However, it looks like we’ll see a normal end to the calendar with the ATP Finals going ahead as planned, though the players won’t have a crowd cheering them on to victory.

With the absence of Wimbledon and other smaller tournaments, there hasn’t been much movement in the men’s rankings this year.

We’ll see the usual contenders Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal take to the court, and they’ll face tough competition from the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Stefano Tsitsipas.

Although crowds can’t watch the action court-side, RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about how you can watch the best of the best battle from the comfort of your own home.

Read on for your complete guide to the ATP Finals.

When is the ATP Finals 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday 15th November 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd November 2020.

There is no change from the original date, although the tournament will look very different in an empty arena.

Where is the ATP Finals 2020 held?

The ATP Finals traditionally takes place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Finals will be played behind closed doors.

In August, the ATP Tour said it would follow government guidance but added that it hoped “that later this year fans will be allowed to return into stadia in a socially distanced manner, following a series of pilot events being undertaken in the UK”.

However, the UK government has since announced further restrictions in an effort to combat the pandemic that will take effect from 5th November.

2020 will be the last year of the tournament being held in London. From 2021, the tournament will move to Turin following a 12-year stint in the UK.

Who will play in ATP Finals 2020?

The top eight players in the ATP rankings will qualify for the tournament. So far, that top eight will be:

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Diego Schwartzmann (TBC)

Federer hasn’t played a top level match since the Australian Open in January and will not return for the ATP Finals.

The final space remains up for grabs. It is currently occupied by Schwartzmann but he could still be dislodged by Matteo Berrettini – who enjoyed a strong ATP Finals debut in 2019 after beating Dominic Thiem and pushing Roger Federer close.

ATP Finals schedule

The order of play for Sunday 15th November and Monday 16th November has been confirmed.

Sunday 15th November

Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2pm

Rafael Nadal v Andrey Rublev – 8pm

Monday 16th November

Novak Djokovic v Diego Schwartzman – 2pm

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev – 8pm

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the ATP Finals action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video .New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.